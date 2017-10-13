SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

WATCH: 2017 Values Voter Summit

by Breitbart News13 Oct 20170

The 2017 Values Voter Summit kicks off its second day Friday in Washington, DC.

Speakers include President Donald Trump, White House Counselor Kellyanne Conway, and former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore, who won the Republican nomination last month in Alabama’s runoff for U.S. Senate.

This live stream is provided courtesy of FRC/FRC Action. For schedule details, click here.

