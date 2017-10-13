WATCH: Armed Suspect Walks into Convenience Store, Flees amid Barrage of Bullets

Surveillance video from a Durham, North Carolina, convenience store shows a suspect enter with a gun and shoot at the clerk, only to flee amid a barrage of bullets when the clerk returns fire.

The incident occurred at Smoke 4 Less on September 28, but the Durham Police Department just released video.

In the first video the suspect can be seen wearing a black ski mask and calmly entering the store:

In two additional videos the suspect can be seen shooting at the clerk, who then returns fire, causing the suspect to flee:

The Durham Police Department posted the following on Facebook:

Durham police investigators are trying to identify a man who shot and wounded a store employee during an attempted robbery at Smoke 4 Less on Avondale Drive on September 28. The man is also suspected of robbing a Hardees fast food restaurant at gunpoint 30 minutes later. … The attempted robbery happened when a man wearing a mask and armed with a gun entered Smoke 4 Less around 8 p.m. The man fired a shot at an employee who then returned fire. The employee suffered a gunshot wound to his arm and the suspect fled without taking anything. He was described as a black male with a skinny build. He was wearing a black mask, dark clothing and brown Timberland boots.

