SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

WATCH: Armed Suspect Walks into Convenience Store, Flees amid Barrage of Bullets

DescriptionDurham police are trying to identify a man who attempted to rob Smoke 4 Less on Avondale Drive on September 28. Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.
YouTube

by AWR Hawkins13 Oct 2017Durham, NC0

Surveillance video from a Durham, North Carolina, convenience store shows a suspect enter with a gun and shoot at the clerk, only to flee amid a barrage of bullets when the clerk returns fire.

The incident occurred at Smoke 4 Less on September 28, but the Durham Police Department just released video.

In the first video the suspect can be seen wearing a black ski mask and calmly entering the store:

In two additional videos the suspect can be seen shooting at the clerk, who then returns fire, causing the suspect to flee:

The Durham Police Department posted the following on Facebook:

Durham police investigators are trying to identify a man who shot and wounded a store employee during an attempted robbery at Smoke 4 Less on Avondale Drive on September 28. The man is also suspected of robbing a Hardees fast food restaurant at gunpoint 30 minutes later. … The attempted robbery happened when a man wearing a mask and armed with a gun entered Smoke 4 Less around 8 p.m. The man fired a shot at an employee who then returned fire. The employee suffered a gunshot wound to his arm and the suspect fled without taking anything. He was described as a black male with a skinny build. He was wearing a black mask, dark clothing and brown Timberland boots.

AWR Hawkins is the Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and host of Bullets with AWR Hawkins, a Breitbart News podcast. He is also the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.

P.S. DO YOU WANT MORE ARTICLES
LIKE THIS ONE DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX?
SIGN UP FOR THE DAILY BREITBART NEWSLETTER.


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.

SIGN UP FOR THE OFFICIAL
BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

GET TODAY'S TOP NEWS DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

I don't want to get today's top news.

x