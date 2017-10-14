Flynn: Rich! Harvey Weinstein Reminds Hillary Clinton of Donald Trump, Not Bill Clinton

Hillary Clinton reacted to the abuse scandal embroiling Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein by saying the American people elected someone guilty of sexual assault to the presidency.

She’s right. She just got the president wrong.

“Look, we just elected someone who admitted sexual assault to the presidency,” Hillary Clinton told Great Britain’s Channel 4 News. “So, there’s a lot of other issues that are swirling around these kinds of behaviors that need to be addressed.”

Like the proverbial mosquito in a nudist camp, where to begin?

Before Harvey Weinstein generated scores of accusations of misconduct (criminal and otherwise) involving less powerful women, Bill Clinton did. Juanita Broaddrick? Kathleen Willey? Paula Jones? We elected someone president accused of sexual assault in 1992. Mrs. Clinton’s political partner, not her political vanquisher, better fits her general complaint. Like Weinstein’s enablers, Bill Clinton’s chief enabler chalked up accusations against the 42nd president to a “a vast right-wing conspiracy” and labeled the women bimbos. Now Hillary Clinton stands with sexual abuse victims.

Donald Trump was guilty of saying a base thing, not of doing a base thing. “When you’re a star, they let you do it,” Trump claimed in 2005. “You can do anything. Grab them by the p—y. You can do anything.”

Trump deserved the browbeating he received for this. This does not mean what he said rates comparison to what Harvey Weinstein did. Presumably, if Trump actually did what he said stars can get away with, the public would have heard the accusation by now. Nobody said Trump did that.

Speaking of Harvey Weinstein, he gave massive amounts of money to Hillary Clinton’s campaigns and the Democratic Party. He counted Hillary and Bill Clinton as friends. Now Hillary Clinton tries to group him in with Donald Trump? That’s hubris, even by the standards of the Clintons.

Some people don’t get their own irony.