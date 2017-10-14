Sebastian Gorka: Steve Bannon Like Obi-Wan Kenobi — ‘If You Strike Me Down Now, I Will Be More Powerful’

The war against the Washington establishment is only beginning, chief strategist for the MAGA coalition Dr. Sebastian Gorka told the Values Voter Summit on Saturday.

And, he said, just because he and Breitbart News executive chairman Steve Bannon left the White House does not mean the values they fought last November for won’t win.

On the contrary, he said, comparing Bannon to Obi-Wan Kenobi in the final scene of Star Wars: A New Hope:

“It’s like when Darth Vader and Obi-Wan Kenobi are dueling on the Death Star and Obi-Wan the master Jedi says, ‘If you strike me down now I will be more powerful than you can ever imagine.’ That is Steve Bannon today.”

Gorka spoke about his and Bannon’s recent campaign on behalf of Alabama Senate candidate Judge Roy Moore and his overwhelming GOP primary defeat of establishment-backed former lobbyist Sen. Luther Strange.

“We have begun … 2018 will be the crucial year. This is the year Steve has declared war on the RINO class, as have I, and we must tell them we have had enough,” he said to cheers from the audience.

Gorka, a former deputy assistant to President Trump, slammed the Republican GOP establishment for maintaining the status quo in Washington.

“The left has a problem. The left is a problem. But they have an excuse. They have been … listening to moronic individuals like Michael Moore,” he said.

“The Republican GOP establishment have no excuse,” he said.

“They say they are on the side of immutable objective truth, they say that they believe in the founding principles of this — the greatest nation on God’s earth, but they get to this city and it all disappears,” he said, referring to Washington, D.C.

“They all become business-as-usual politicians,” he said.

“It is disgraceful, and that’s what we’re going to change this year. We’re going to take on every swamp dweller. Whether on the left or the right, they will be shown the door, and a representative government will return. That’s the task we have ahead of us.”

Gorka praised Trump as different from the phony Washington establishment — the politicians who put on a fake persona every time they see someone important or a TV camera.

“It’s like a switch gets flipped in the back of their head and this grimace, this Washington smile comes across them,” he said.

“This man is exactly the same behind closed doors as he is in public,” Gorka said of Trump. “There’s no filter, there’s no false D.C. screen. There’s no two faces.”

“He doesn’t care what the New York Times thinks about him. He doesn’t care what CNN thinks about him. Those people don’t represent America,” he said.

Gorka talked about his time at the White House, and how the Washington establishment who man the ranks of the D.C. bureaucracy treated the new administration like “antibodies.”

“Nobody should be surprised that over the next few months the massive establishment swamp treated us as antibodies.”

The president is now surrounded by people “who have nothing to do with his campaign.”

“They not only would have been comfortable in a Clinton administration, they would have been cabinet members,” he said.

But, he reassured the audience, Trump doesn’t just talk to those people, and remains loyal to those who were loyal to him.

“He is a pragmatist … with the eye of a businessman. He is a patriot who loves this country.”

“This is not about the last eight months, this is about the next eight years,” he said. “And then it’s about the following eight years under President Pence.”

He urged supporters to continue supporting Trump, and push back against lies.

“We have to support the president. It’s about what we voted for on November.”

That includes pulling out of unfair trade deals, destroying the Islamic State and keeping Americans safe, not treating Americans based upon the color of their skin or gender, and protecting newly minted Americans from illegal immigrants.

“This is about the American dream, this is about giving you the opportunity to be safe and prosper,” he concluded.

“If you think that the establishment swamp is going to give us back our nation without a fight, you are sorely mistaken,” he said. “Stand together. Come together.”