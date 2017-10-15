Pope Francis: Safeguard Human Life ‘Especially in the Mother’s Womb’

Pope Francis has once again spoken out against abortion, calling for defense of babies in the womb, where human beings are most vulnerable in today’s world.

The Pope has repeatedly voiced his concerns over a society that disregards the life of the unborn as somehow unworthy of protection, calling abortion a “scourge” and an “attack on life.”

advertisement

“I was thinking about the custom of doing away with babies before they’re born, this horrendous crime,” Francis said last fall. “They do away with them because it’s easier like that, because it’s more comfortable. It’s a great responsibility—a very grave sin.”

Now in a Tweet on Saturday, the Pope once again called on society to defend the unborn, insisting that people must be especially attentive to human life in its most vulnerable stages.

We are called to defend and safeguard human life, especially in the mother’s womb, in infancy, old age and physical or mental disability. — Pope Francis (@Pontifex) October 14, 2017

Francis has been unafraid to take on the abortion industry head-on, calling it a “horrible contradiction” when the family itself becomes a place where life is rejected and destroyed.

“So great is the value of a human life, and so inalienable the right to life of an innocent child growing in the mother’s womb, that no alleged right to one’s own body can justify a decision to terminate that life,” he said in a teaching letter last year on marriage and the family, called Amoris Laetitia.

“How can we issue solemn declarations on human rights and the rights of children, if we then punish children for the errors of adults?” he said.

Along the way, Francis has said that the abortion industry practice the code of the Mafia, eliminating those who get in their way. He also compared aborted children to the baby Jesus, who was hunted as a child by King Herod, who wanted to do away with him.

All of this has earned the Pope the ire of Planned Parenthood and other abortion promoters.

“Despite Pope Francis’ progressive stance on climate change and economic equity, he has taken a back seat when it comes to reproductive health and women’s rights,” said Alexander Sanger, the grandson of eugenicist Margaret Sanger, and board member of the International Planned Parenthood Federation. Sanger went on to accuse the Pope of curbing women’s rights and hampering “women’s health.”

Despite Francis’s repeated denunciations of gay marriage and abortion, the Italian media have been remarkably silent concerning the Pope’s views on these topics, choosing to report on other politically correct messages while gingerly sidestepping those that do not seem to fit their narrative for this Pope.

Cardinal Angelo Bagnasco, president of the Italian Bishops Conference (CEI), has accused the media of culpable negligence for failing to report on papal speeches concerning gender, abortion, gay marriage, and other hot-button issues.

At times it seems that some of the Pope’s words that are not politically correct “are covered over by those who want to get a different message across to the public,” Bagnasco said in an address in 2015.

Another commentator noted that whenever the Pope speaks out against the Mafia, it makes front page headlines. When he compares abortionists to the Mafia, however, his words are somehow lost.

Last year Wikileaks released documents exposing the efforts of billionaire George Soros to silence Pope Francis on moral issues like abortion and man-woman marriage to focus instead on income equality and global warming.

The documents showed how Soros-funded groups worked closely with the Pope’s advisers, including two U.S. Bishops and one Latin American Cardinal, “to engage the Pope on economic and racial justice issues.”

Follow Thomas D. Williams on Twitter Follow @tdwilliamsrome