WATCH: Dog Cries with Joy as Air National Guard Member Comes Home

A dog was overcome with excitement to see his owner, an Air National Guard member, when she came home from a recent deployment, according to a video.

Master Sgt. Lisa Todaro arrived back home in East Hartford, Connecticut, from a six-month deployment, but was not expecting her four-legged friend to be waiting for her on the other side of the door, WTIC reported.

Her dog, Zeus, stood on the other side of the door wiggling his tail in anticipation. Once Todaro walked through the door, Zeus licked her face and squealed with joy.

Todaro is a human resources specialist with the Connecticut Air National Guard where she deals with processing enlistment paperwork for newly enlisted members and transfers, briefs members on retirement benefits, and conducts briefings on work safety, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Todaro has gone on several deployments, including one to Ramstein Air Force Base in Germany in July 2016 where she trained alongside many of her active duty counterparts, according to the Connecticut Guardian, the official paper of the Connecticut Army National Guard.

Todaro’s friend noticed the video on her Facebook page and shared it with WTIC. It has become a viral sensation ever since.

Other videos of dogs that have become overwhelmed with joy when their service-member owners have come home from deployments have also gained attention in the media.

In 2016, a video surfaced of a golden retriever named Buddy welcoming home her owner, an Army private who returned from basic training at Fort Sill, Oklahoma. The bond between Buddy and her owner was evident in the video, especially when the dog was so overwhelmed she could not even stand up.