Jason Chaffetz: ‘I Don’t Know What the Case Is to Keep’ Mitch McConnell as Senate Majority Leader

Former Congressman Jason Chaffetz (R-UT) told Fox News on Monday that he does not “know what the case is to keep” Mitch McConnell (R-KY) as Senate majority leader.

Fox News host Steve Doocy asked Chaffetz, “Does Mitch need to go?”

Chaffetz replied, “Again, I don’t know what the case is to keep him,” Chaffetz said. “With all due respect, he’s a very nice gentleman. He’s very accomplished. But you’ve got to actually produce things, and they haven’t been able to do that.”

President Donald Trump’s relationship with the Senate majority leader has remained strained since Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell remained unable to pass an Obamacare repeal bill. Prominent conservative groups such as FreedomWorks and Tea Party Patriots called on McConnell and the rest of Senate leadership to resign for failing to pass President Trump’s agenda. The conservative coalition argued that the Senate leadership has failed to act on repealing Obamacare, confirming judicial nominees and funding a southern border wall.

The conservatives wrote in their letter to the Senate leadership, “It is time for you and your leadership team to step aside for new leadership that is committed to the promises made to the American people. America is too good for you to lead it.”

Trump and McConnell will meet on Monday to discuss tax reform, the budget, judicial nominees, and other legislative issues for the remainder of Congress’s term.

On Monday, President Trump stated he was sympathetic with former chief strategist Steve Bannon’s frustration with Senate Republicans. He said, “I’m not going to blame myself, to be honest; they aren’t getting the job done.”

“When the team isn’t performing well and putting wins up on the board, a lot of people on that team want to see a change in the coach,” Chaffetz said: