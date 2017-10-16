SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Donald Trump Helps Mitch McConnell After White House Press Conference

CNN

by Charlie Spiering16 Oct 20170

President Donald Trump reached out to assist Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell climb the stairs after their press conference Monday in the White House Rose Garden.

Trump reached out to offer McConnell a hand as the pair returned to the Oval Office, a moment that many observers captured on social media.

Veteran Capitol Hill reporters know that as a childhood survivor of polio, McConnell has difficulty climbing stairs or walking quickly.

Republican strategists also quickly offered an explanation for McConnell’s exit.

“Childhood polio. Anything else you’d like to highlight?” Josh Holmes, a former Chief of Staff and campaign manager for U.S. Sen. Leader Mitch McConnell noted.

P.S. DO YOU WANT MORE ARTICLES
LIKE THIS ONE DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX?
SIGN UP FOR THE DAILY BREITBART NEWSLETTER.


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.

SIGN UP FOR THE OFFICIAL
BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

GET TODAY'S TOP NEWS DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

I don't want to get today's top news.

x