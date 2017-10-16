Donald Trump Helps Mitch McConnell After White House Press Conference

President Donald Trump reached out to assist Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell climb the stairs after their press conference Monday in the White House Rose Garden.

Trump reached out to offer McConnell a hand as the pair returned to the Oval Office, a moment that many observers captured on social media.

Veteran Capitol Hill reporters know that as a childhood survivor of polio, McConnell has difficulty climbing stairs or walking quickly.

Republican strategists also quickly offered an explanation for McConnell’s exit.

“Childhood polio. Anything else you’d like to highlight?” Josh Holmes, a former Chief of Staff and campaign manager for U.S. Sen. Leader Mitch McConnell noted.

