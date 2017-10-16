Donald Trump ‘Understands’ Steve Bannon’s War with Senate Republicans ‘They Are Not Getting the Job Done’

President Donald Trump indicated that he is sympathetic with his former chief strategist Steve Bannon’s frustration with Senate Republicans.

“Steve is very committed. He’s a friend of mine, and he is very committed getting things passed,” Trump told reporters at the White House on Monday when asked about Bannon’s decision to challenge establishment Senate Republicans opposed to the president’s agenda.

advertisement

Trump blamed Senate Republicans for failing to pass important items on his agenda, especially on Obamacare.

“I’m not going to blame myself to be honest; they aren’t getting the job done,” he said.

Trump said he shared the frustration with Congress despite having great relationships with Republican senators. He specifically cited Sen. John McCain’s decision to vote against an Obamacare replacement.

“I can understand where Steve Bannon is coming from, and I can understand where a lot of people are coming from because I’m not happy about it, and a lot of people are unhappy about it,” Trump said.

Bannon predicted a “season of war” against Republican establishment candidates during a speech in Washington, DC, on Saturday.

“This is not my war. This is our war. And y’all didn’t start it. The establishment started it,” he said:

Bannon said that the conservative grassroots were upset with Republicans for abandoning the Trump agenda.

“No one can run and hide on this one; these folks are coming for you,” he warned. “The day of taking a few conservatives’ votes and hiding is over. These folks aren’t rubes. These folks aren’t idiots.”