Eight Killed, 11 Wounded During Weekend Violence in Gun-Controlled Chicago

Eight individuals were killed and 11 wounded during weekend violence in gun-controlled Chicago.

According to CBS Chicago, one of the deceased was a 64-year-old woman who was struck by a stray bullet “in the Rogers Park neighborhood on the North Side.” She was hit around 6:30 pm Friday. The woman–Cynthia Trevillion–was as math teacher at Chicago Waldorf School.

Trevillion was one of three people killed during a five-hour time span on Friday alone. In fact, the Chicago Tribune reports that 3:30 pm to 6 pm Friday became so violent that seven people were shot and wounded during those two and a half hours.

The rest of the weekend was full of more typical Chicago gun violence and gun deaths. The killing of an unidentified, 22-year-old man on Sunday at 11:10 a.m. is a case in point. “He was walking on the sidewalk in the 6700 block of South Jeffery when two males exited a Ford car nearby and opened fire. The man suffered gunshot wounds to the chest, arm and back of his head and was pronounced dead at the scene less than 30 minutes later.” The gunmen were described as “two black males in gray clothing.”

The weekend violence brings the number of Chicago homicides to 558 for 2017. And the Tribune listed the overall number of Chicago shooting victims at 3014 for 2017, through October 15.

Nearly 800 people were shot and killed in Chicago during 2016 and there were nearly 4,400 shooting victims.

