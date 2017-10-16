Report: Mandalay Bay Security Guard at Center of Las Vegas Attack Timeline Has Disappeared

The Mandalay Bay security guard at the center of the changing timeline on the October 1 Las Vegas attack has reportedly disappeared.

Fox 5 reports that Jesus Campos missed a scheduled press conference on Thursday of last week, and Fox News reports that he is still nowhere to be found.

Early reports said Campos was shot by the Las Vegas attacker after the attack on concertgoers began. But on October 10, Breitbart News reported that the timeline changed and that Sheriff Joe Lombardo said Campos was actually shot by the attacker six minutes before shots rang out during Jason Aldean’s music set.

On October 12, Breitbart News reported that a second Mandalay Bay employee also took fire from the attacker before guns were turned on concertgoers.

CBS News reports that the second employee — maintenance man Stephen Schuck — witnessed the shooting of Campos and radioed “hotel dispatchers to call police.” He told the dispatcher, “a gunman had opened fire with a rifle inside” the hotel. Schuck said he was checking a “jammed door” when a wounded Campos approached and warned him to find cover.

Schuck said, “As soon as I started to go to a door to my left the rounds started coming down the hallway. I could feel them pass right behind my head.”

Campos allegedly agreed to speak amid the tensions raised over the changing time frame. He was going to tell his story in his own words on the very day that he disappeared.

Fox News reports that David Hickey — president of the Security, Police, and Fire Professionals of America (SPFPA) union — said he received a text on Thursday which said: “Campos was taken to a UMC Quick Care facility.” Hickey said he was meeting with “MGM officials” in the hours before Campos was supposed to speak, but Campos never showed.

Hickey said, “Right now I’m just concerned where my member is, and what his condition is. It’s highly unusual. I’m hoping everything is OK with him and I’m sure MGM or the union will let (media) know when we hear something.”

A UMC Quick Care spokesperson said they “heard nothing” about Campos visiting one of their facilities.

