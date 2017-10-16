Sgt. Bowe Berghdal Pleads Guilty to Desertion; Despite Team Obama Claim He Served with ‘Honor and Distinction’

Army Sgt. Bowe Berghdal pleaded guilty to desertion and misbehavior on Monday, despite an effort by President Barack Obama and his White House to brand him as a homecoming hero.

In 2014, White House National Security advisor Susan Rice insisted that Bergdahl “served the United States with honor and distinction” after the Obama administration exchanged five Taliban commanders for his release.

After President Obama hailed Berghdal’s release during a press conference with his parents, some of his squad members broke their silence about his disappearance and capture by the enemy, accusing him of deserting his company.

Six soldiers died hunting for Bergdahl in Afghanistan after he disappeared.

Trump described Bergdahl as a “dirty rotten traitor” during his presidential campaign, suggesting he should be executed.