Stephen K. Bannon to Attend Kelli Ward Event with Laura Ingraham in Arizona

Former White House Chief Strategist and Breitbart News Executive Chairman Stephen K. Bannon will attend an event for 2018 Senate candidate Dr. Kelli Ward in Arizona on Tuesday.

The event is headlined by conservative radio and soon-to-be Fox News host Laura Ingraham.

advertisement

The New York Times’ Maggie Haberman announced the news on Twitter:

In more senate anti-establishment news, Laura Ingraham invited Bannon to a Kelli Ward campaign event out West and he plans to attend. — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) October 16, 2017

The event will be held at the Hilton Scottsdale Resort.

Ward is challenging establishment Republican Sen. Jeff Flake in the 2018 Republican primary election. She previously served in the Arizona State Senate, but stepped down to challenge Sen. John McCain in the 2016 election. She received the highest percentage of votes of a McCain challenger in recent history. She also works as a practicing medical doctor.

The event comes very shortly after an Alabama primary runoff election in which Judge Roy Moore beat out Mitch McConnell’s hand-picked replacement to Jeff Sessions, who left his seat in the Senate to take the position of U.S. Attorney General. McConnell’s candidate was backed by McConnell-linked Senate Leadership Fund and others with millions upon millions of dollars, some estimate in excess of $30 million. Moore won with just $1-2 million dollars. Bannon campaigned strongly for Moore as did grassroots conservatives including former Alaska Gov. and 2008 Republican vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin. A host of conservative and grassroots Republicans backed Moore over McConnell’s candidate.

Over the weekend Bannon told Values Voters Summit participants that “there’s a time and season for everything, and now it’s a season of war against the GOP establishment.” He added that conservatives didn’t start the war, “This is not my war. This is our war. And y’all didn’t start it. The establishment started it, but I will tell you one thing, you all are gonna finish it.”

Follow Michelle Moons on Twitter @MichelleDiana