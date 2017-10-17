Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner reportedly hosted top red state Senate Democrats at one of their famous “bipartisan dinners” at “Chez Javanka” Monday, this time covering the hot topic of tax reform.

According to Politico, the top White House advisers were due to host Sens. Joe Manchin (D-WV), Heidi Heitkamp (D-ND), and Claire McCaskill (D-MO) for the dinner — the latest in a series of dinners that have covered topics such as criminal justice reform in the past.

advertisement

All three are up for re-election and at least Manchin and Heitkamp are seen as “gettable” on a Trump push for tax reform, in part because they come from relatively conservative and Republican-leaning states. CNN reports that the move is part of a push “to cultivate relationships and build coalitions with Congress” by the power couple.

Republicans including Trump’s former primary rival Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL), Sen Mike Lee (R-UT), and Sen. Pat Toomey (R-PA) were also reportedly on the guest list. White House legislative affairs director Marc Short was also penciled in to “stop by,” sources told Politico.

Ms. Trump has been a vocal advocate of expanding the child tax credit as part of the upcoming tax reform proposals circling around on Capitol Hill.

“Ivanka wants to see an expansion of the child tax credit as it is an essential part of ensuring a middle-class tax cut. She is meeting with members of Congress and advocacy groups to discuss possible proposals,” a White House official told CNN last week.

The couple held a bipartisan dinner this month with Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT), Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL), Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI), and Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) along with a handful of other White House officials on the subject of criminal justice reform.

It is believed to be the latest in a series of dinners that have been taking place for months.

Adam Shaw is a Breitbart News politics reporter based in New York. Follow Adam on Twitter: @AdamShawNY