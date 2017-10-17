Kelli Ward: If We Want a Different Outcome from Washington DC, Send Different People

Candidate for U.S. Senate Dr. Kelli Ward rallied enthusiastic supporters at a campaign event on Tuesday in Scottsdale, Arizona that was headlined by nationally syndicated radio host and author Laura Ingraham.

Ward described herself as a “liberty loving constitutional conservative who is ready to go to Washington, D.C. and drain the swamp.” The crowd cheered, clapped, and shouted approval.

She told the crowd, “As a military wife, I have seen our government let down our military members and our veterans again and again and again. This has got to stop.”

Ward turned to Obamacare and said that it was the reason that she ran for office the first time. She previously served as a State Senator in the Alabama legislature. “Because it is an assault on healthcare liberty and healthcare freedom for all of us,” both on her profession as a physician and everyone as patients, “We need to work relentlessly to pull Obamacare out by the roots.”

She said she loves what President Donald Trump started and looks forward to helping him finish it.

Ward then discussed the effects of illegal immigration on America.

“Who wants to build the wall?” Ward said to cheers and then chants of “Build that wall” from the crowd. Ward said that includes not only building the wall, but also using technology and making sure the the Border Patrol have the money and manpower to do their job.

Ward then talked about employers who hire people illegally, that they “have got to expect consequences.” The crowd again cheered.

She called out those who have come to the United States illegally, as well as those who have overstayed their visas, “They have to expect consequences rather than rewards,” she said to more cheers from the crowd.

“If we do those four things: build the wall, use technology, empower Border Patrol, and expect accountability, we will go a long day to making sure we stop illegal immigration,” said Ward.

She said she likes to see many of the provisions Trump is proposing for a tax reform plan. Ward asked the crowd to explain to their liberal friends and neighbors that the tax cut is not just for rich, fat cat cronies, but will benefit every American across the board as companies are able to grow, create jobs, increase wages, and lower consumer prices.

“This is not going to be an easy task,” Ward said of taking on the establishment on the left and the right. “If we want a different outcome from Washington, D.C., we have got to send different people there.”

Ward said that she looks forward to finishing reading Ingraham’s book Billionaire at the Barricades, “because Steve Bannon tells me that that is my campaign plan.”

The event also included a speech from former White House chief strategist and Breitbart news executive chairman Stephen K. Bannon and former primary challenger to Sen. John McCain, J.D. Hayworth.

During a VIP reception ahead of the main event, Ward thanked the crowd, telling them that they are going to make America Great Again, make Arizona great again, and “I will not let you down.”

Ward said she looks forward to “securing the border, stop illegal immigration, not offering amnesty, getting rid of Obamacare, fixing the tax code … and making sure we have the strongest military in the world – not because we want war, but because we want peace through strength.”

