Poll: Ed Gillespie Leading Over Ralph Northam for Virginia Governor

Virginia Republican gubernatorial candidate Ed Gillespie took the lead over Democrat candidate Ralph Northam, according to a new poll from Monmouth University released on Tuesday.

A new poll from Monmouth University revealed that Virginians favor Ed Gillespie over Ralph Northam. The latest survey stated that if the vote were held today, 48 percent would vote for Ed Gillespie, while 47 percent would vote for Ralph Northam. This poll represents an upswing in support for Ed Gillespie. A survey released earlier in October had Ed Gillespie five points behind Ralph Northam, well within the poll’s 5.5 percent margin of error.

The poll also revealed that Virginians have a more favorable opinion of Gillespie over Northam, which coincides with polling that suggests that Virginia citizens believe that Gillespie understands the day-to-day concerns of the average Virginian more than Ralph Northam.

Forty-one percent of Virginians polled believed that only Gillespie would do a good job handling jobs and the economy, compared to 29 percent that felt that only Northam was strong in those areas. Forty percent of Virginia residents believe that only Gillespie could handle crime, while only 24 percent believe that only Northam can deal with crime.

During the third and final debate between Ralph Northam and Ed Gillespie, Northam refused to say whether he would sign legislation that would ban sanctuary cities in Virginia.

“Painting Northam as soft on crime, especially with the MS-13 gang spots, appears to have been effective. This is a game of inches right now, so any small advantage counts,” said Patrick Murray, the director of the independent Monmouth University Polling Institute.

