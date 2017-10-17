WaPo Ignores Illegal Alien-Status of Man Accused of Killing Muslim Teen

The Washington Post willingly ignored the illegal alien-status of a man who is accused of brutally murdering a Muslim teenager in Fairfax County, Virginia.

In a piece about the trial of Darwin Martinez Torres, a 22-year-old illegal alien from El Salvador, the Post did not mention the fact that when Torres was accused of murdering 17-year-old Nabra Hassanen, he was never supposed to have been in the United States.

The Washington Post called Hassanen’s murder a “high-profile killing,” but failed to mention the immigration status of Torres, who is also accused of sexually assaulting a woman before the murder and is now facing the death penalty.

As Breitbart Texas reported, Hassanen and a group of fellow Muslim teenagers were eating at a nearby McDonald’s when they left and started walking back to the All Dulles Area Muslim Society (ADAMS) Center when Torres, according to police, started following the teenagers.

Soon after the teens noticed Torres, the illegal alien allegedly jumped a curb with his car and got out of his vehicle and started chasing the teens while wielding a baseball bat. Torres was able to grab Hassanen and began beating her to death with the bat, police said.

The illegal alien allegedly took her body to a nearby pond and dumped her there for the authorities to later find.

Torres now has a detainer on him by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), which demands he be turned over to federal immigration officials should he be released from local custody at any point.

Despite efforts by the mainstream media to label the murder a “hate crime” that was perpetrated by an anti-Muslim attacker, police have said there is no evidence indicating that the illegal alien targeted the teen because of her religion.

In the Virginia governor’s race, sanctuary cities, which protect criminal illegal aliens, has become a hot-button issue between populist conservative Ed Gillespie and Democrat Ralph Northam.

This year, Northam was the deciding vote in supporting sanctuary cities, which have helped violent, El Salvadorian street gangs like MS-13, to proliferate across the state.

Gillespie, most recently, hit back at Northam’s support for illegal aliens and sanctuary cities by releasing a multitude of ad campaigns directly mentioning how the MS-13 gang poses a grave danger to Virginia residents.