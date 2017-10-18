Bernie Marcus: If GOP Won’t Unite on Taxes, Dems Will Win in 2018

Just as Republicans rallied around President Trump to save their Supreme Court majority and prevent a Hillary Clinton presidency, they must now rally around proposed tax reform to save their congressional majority and prevent a Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) Speakership.

With nothing to run on following their health-care reform failures, Republicans trail Democrats by 9 percentage points in current 2018 election polling. The Senate’s likely passage this week of a federal budget, which would allow tax reform to proceed under budget reconciliation, indicates it’s time for the Republican Party to put aside differences to get the 51 Senate votes necessary for passage.

Tax reform, as proposed by the recently released Republican leadership framework, would bring long overdue relief to hardworking taxpayers who haven’t benefited from the stock market surge of recent years.

Eight years into the economic recovery, recent surveys find four in five workers still live paycheck to paycheck, and two-thirds of those earning $40,000 a year or less can’t cover an unexpected $400 expense.