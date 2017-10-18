SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Democrat Ralph Northam Campaign Flier Removes Picture of African American Running Mate Justin Fairfax

In this Thursday Oct. 5, 2017 photo Democrat Justin Fairfax gestures during a debate with Republican Virginia State Sen. Jill Vogel, right, at the University of Richmond in Richmond, Va. Fairfax, a former federal prosecutor, and Vogel, a state senator from Fauquier County, are running for lieutenant governor in next month’s election. The post that offers few formal duties other than breaking ties in the state Senate but invariably serves as a launching post for future gubernatorial runs. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
AP Photo/Steve Helber

by Sean Moran18 Oct 20170

Virginia Democrat gubernatorial candidate Ralph Northam’s campaign became ensconced in controversy this week as the Northam campaign printed fliers that excluded a picture of African American running mate Justin Fairfax. The Virginia Democrat party previously excluded Fairfax from speaking at its state convention in 2016.

The Northam campaign created a Fairfax-free flier for the Democrat-leaning Laborers’ International Union of North America (LIUNA) that removes any reference to the lieutenant gubernatorial candidate Justin Fairfax because the union endorsed Ralph Northam but not Justin Fairfax.

The general counsel of the LIUNA Mid-Atlantic Region Organizing Coalition Brian Petruska argued that Fairfax did not complete its questionnaire and “wasn’t supporting us on the issues.”

Northam campaign spokesman David Turner wanted to reassure Virginians that they will still spread the word about Justin Fairfax.

“You can be rest assured, voters will know who Justin Fairfax is, what he stands for, and why he is the best choice for Lt. Governor in November,” said Turner.

The Collective PAC, a political action committee dedicated to electing progressive African American candidates, said that they are “frustrated” by the news of Fairfax’s exclusion from the campaign flier and suggested that discrimination and racism played a role in the campaign’s decision to exclude Fairfax from the flier:

Collective PAC tweeted on Wednesday, “It is sad, disturbing and disheartening that efforts to elect Democrats led by progressive partners would intentionally exclude the only black candidate on the statewide ticket, esp. when black voters were so critical to Democrats winning statewide four years ago”:

The Virginia Democrat Party previously excluded Fairfax at the party’s 2016 state convention; they later issued an apology to Justin Fairfax after previously attacking him over whether he could speak at the party’s state convention in 2016.

The apology read, “With a big weekend coming upon us, poor wording was used. His request should not have been called divisive and we apologize for that. We have reached out to invite him to meet with the Chair (Susan Swecker) for a one-on-one meeting to determine how we can move forward together.”

Last year, Fairfax’s campaign manager said it was “deeply unfortunate, puzzling, and alarming” and asked for equal opportunity to speak alongside other candidates.

Virginia Republican gubernatorial candidate Ed Gillespie took the lead over Democrat candidate Ralph Northam, according to a poll from Monmouth University released on Tuesday.

The poll also revealed that Virginians have a more favorable opinion of Gillespie over Northam, which coincides with polling that suggests that Virginia citizens believe that Gillespie understands the day-to-day concerns of the average Virginian more than Ralph Northam:

P.S. DO YOU WANT MORE ARTICLES
LIKE THIS ONE DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX?
SIGN UP FOR THE DAILY BREITBART NEWSLETTER.


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.

SIGN UP FOR THE OFFICIAL
BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

GET TODAY'S TOP NEWS DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

I don't want to get today's top news.

x