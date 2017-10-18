George Soros’s Daughter Gives $500K to Planned Parenthood Votes

The daughter of leftwing billionaire philanthropist George Soros donated $500,000 to Planned Parenthood Votes, the political action arm of Planned Parenthood, the nation’s largest abortion provider.

According to Federal Election Commission filings, Andrea Soros Colombel made the donation to Planned Parenthood Votes on August 1.

“The donation accounts for more than a quarter of the money that the group has raised so far this year, which shows $1.7 million in contributions between January and the end of August,” the Washington Free Beacon reports.

In 2016, Soros Colombel donated $1.25 million to Planned Parenthood Votes. That same year, her father gave the Super PAC $1.5 million, and his son, Jonathan Soros, donated $1 million to the political action group.

As Breitbart News reported, George Soros, 87, recently transferred $18 billion to his Open Society Foundation (OSF), through which he engages in political activism and grants to organizations that promote his ideology.

According to Breitbart News:

Though Soros’s foundation was originally aimed at fostering “open societies” as opposed to authoritarian systems, in recent years the foundation’s work has supported dogmatic, aggressive left-wing groups that disrupt liberal democracy and stifle opposing voices. Soros has funded the Black Lives Matter movement and is considering bankrolling the so-called “resistance” to President Donald Trump. He also backs Media Matters, a so-called “watchdog” group that spends most of its energy trying to eliminate conservatives from the media.

Planned Parenthood has supported militant black women organizations and what they now term “reproductive justice,” as well as the “Trump resistance” movement.

We're at #AfroPunkATL making sure y'all know to clap back against Trump and #StandWithBlackWomen pic.twitter.com/jlPjQwZ548 — PP Black Community (@PPBlackComm) October 15, 2017

WE'RE Live! Join us on Facebook for our Solution Sessions: Reclaiming Our Time & Our Bodies! Presented by @ppact https://t.co/fNrI2JpPES pic.twitter.com/PdnGYMbmyG — AFROPUNK (@afropunk) October 15, 2017

DCLeaks.com revealed last year that Soros has been using his OSF to turn Ireland into a pro-abortion country.

“With one of the most restrictive abortion laws in the world, a win there could impact other strongly Catholic countries in Europe, such as Poland, and provide much needed proof that change is possible, even in highly conservative places,” the document says.

The leaked documents claim that OSF planned three years of strategies to “stem, mitigate and reverse the tide of fetal personhood laws and constitutional amendments” and to generate “a robust set of organizations advancing and defending sexual and reproductive rights and injecting new thinking/strategy into the field.”