Judicial Watch: Anthony Weiner’s Laptop Had 2,800 Government Documents from Huma Abedin

Disgraced former Congressman Anthony Weiner’s laptop had 2,800 government documents that were sent to his computer by his wife Huma Abedin, according to investigators.

The blockbuster report was revealed by Judicial Watch after they sued the State Department for failing to respond to a FOIA request.

advertisement

Weiner’s laptop was the focus of the presidential race in 2016, after new emails from her aide Huma Abedin and Clinton were discovered on his computer.

FBI Director James Comey clarified that the investigation of Clinton was ongoing, despite previously exonerating her in a press conference and testifying to congress that the case was closed.

Watch the latest video at <a href=”http://video.foxnews.com”>video.foxnews.com</a>

“This is a disturbing development. Our experience with Abedin’s emails suggest these Weiner laptop documents will include classified and other sensitive materials,” said Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton in a statement. “When will the Justice Department do a serious investigation of Hillary Clinton’s and Huma Abedin’s obvious violations of law?”

The emails on Weiner’s computer are of interest as some of them may have not been turned over to the State Department by Clinton, despite her insistence that she only deleted 33,000 emails that were “private.”