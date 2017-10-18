Sen. Mike Lee Endorses Roy Moore in Alabama Senate Race

Sen. Mike Lee emphasized on Monday the importance of securing the U.S. Senate seat in Alabama for Republicans and endorsed Judge Roy Moore for the job.

“If there was ever a time to ensure that Republicans maintain a seat in the United States Senate, it is now,” said Lee.

Lee continued:

That is why I am proudly endorsing Judge Roy Moore for United States Senate. Alabamians have the chance to send a proven, conservative fighter to the United States Senate, and I am more than ready to welcome a trusted ally. Judge Moore’s tested reputation of integrity is exactly what we need in Washington, DC, in order to pass conservative legislation and protect the liberty of all Americans.

Ahead of the primary runoff election between Moore and McConnell’s hand-picked candidate Luther Strange, more than two dozen influential conservatives had backed the judge in the race. The 2008 Republican vice presidential nominee and former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin and former Trump administration officials Stephen K. Bannon and Sebastian Gorka campaigned for Moore. Moore prevailed with $1-2 million in support against the massive millions behind McConnell’s candidate. Some estimate upwards of $30 million was spent in an attempt to defeat Moore.

Moore responded to Lee’s endorsement with strong appreciation for the senator’s support, stating, “Senator Lee has staunchly defended our constitutional liberties in the United States Senate, and I am honored to receive his support and endorsement.” He continued, “I am eager to work alongside of him in the United States Senate to ensure our national security, cut government spending, and defend our Constitution.”

Moore goes on to face off against the Democrat candidate in a December 12 special election battle to capture the Senate seat formerly held by U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

