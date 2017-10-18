SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Three Killed in Office Park Shooting: Suspect Radee Labeeb Prince at Large

Radee Labeeb Prince allegedly opened fire at an office park in Edgewood, Maryland, Thursday morning, killing three.
Maryland Police Department

by AWR Hawkins18 Oct 20170

Three people were killed when Radee Labeeb Prince allegedly opened fire at an office park in Edgewood, Maryland, Thursday morning.

Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler said Prince is at large and “is considered armed and dangerous”:

According to the AP, Prince and the victims “were all associated with a company at the Emmorton Business Park in Edgewood.” WJLA reports that the triple murder occurred at Advanced Granite Solutions.

Two others were seriously wounded.

Maryland State Police sent a tweet alerting the public to the type of car Prince may be driving:

Schools in the area are on lockdown.

Maryland has some of the strictest gun controls in the country. They require a permit to purchase a gun, registration of the gun, and licensing of gun owners.

***Update***

Officials for Maryland’s Harford County Sheriff’s Office report that the triple homicide in Edgewood, Maryland, was carried out with “a handgun.” They indicate the attack occurred shortly before 9 a.m. and sheriff’s deputies arrived on scene within four minutes.

The suspect in the shooting, Radee Prince, has an extensive criminal history, including firearm and ammunition charges.

