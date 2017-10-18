Three Killed in Office Park Shooting: Suspect Radee Labeeb Prince at Large

Three people were killed when Radee Labeeb Prince allegedly opened fire at an office park in Edgewood, Maryland, Thursday morning.

Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler said Prince is at large and “is considered armed and dangerous”:

According to the AP, Prince and the victims “were all associated with a company at the Emmorton Business Park in Edgewood.” WJLA reports that the triple murder occurred at Advanced Granite Solutions.

Two others were seriously wounded.

Maryland State Police sent a tweet alerting the public to the type of car Prince may be driving:

Radee Labeeb Prince may be seen in a 2008 Black GMC Acadia SUV

with Del Registration PC064273. Use extreme caution if you see him. pic.twitter.com/eVYQ9tSS7D — MD State Police (@MDSP) October 18, 2017

Schools in the area are on lockdown.

Maryland has some of the strictest gun controls in the country. They require a permit to purchase a gun, registration of the gun, and licensing of gun owners.

***Update***

Officials for Maryland’s Harford County Sheriff’s Office report that the triple homicide in Edgewood, Maryland, was carried out with “a handgun.” They indicate the attack occurred shortly before 9 a.m. and sheriff’s deputies arrived on scene within four minutes.

The suspect in the shooting, Radee Prince, has an extensive criminal history, including firearm and ammunition charges.

AWR Hawkins is the Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and host of Bullets with AWR Hawkins, a Breitbart News podcast. He is also the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.