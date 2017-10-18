Donald Trump: James Comey ‘Best Thing That Ever Happened’ to Hillary Clinton

President Donald Trump needled former rival Hillary Clinton in response to a new story about former FBI Director James Comey.

“As it has turned out, James Comey lied and leaked and totally protected Hillary Clinton,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “He was the best thing that ever happened to her!”

advertisement

Comey reportedly drafted a statement on the conclusion of the Hillary Clinton private server investigation before he even interviewed the former secretary of state about the criminal misuse of classified information.

“Wow, FBI confirms report that James Comey drafted letter exonerating Crooked Hillary Clinton long before investigation was complete,” Trump wrote. “Many people not interviewed, including Clinton herself”:

As it has turned out, James Comey lied and leaked and totally protected Hillary Clinton. He was the best thing that ever happened to her! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 18, 2017

The president suggested that Attorney General Jeff Sessions and the Justice Department should investigate Comey’s actions.

“Comey stated under oath that he didn’t do this — obviously a fix?” he wrote. “Where is Justice Dept?”:

Wow, FBI confirms report that James Comey drafted letter exonerating Crooked Hillary Clinton long before investigation was complete. Many.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 18, 2017