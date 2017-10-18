WATCH: Parents Turn Son’s Wheelchair into ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Costume

An Illinois boy’s Halloween costume is turning heads after his parents fashioned a Wheel of Fortune costume out of his wheelchair.

Anthony Alfano, eight years old, of Melrose Park, uses a wheelchair because he has cerebral palsy, but that has not stopped his parents from making sure he is decked out in style for Halloween, WHDH reported.

His father, Tony Alfano, said he has retrofitted Anthony’s wheelchair into different Halloween costume designs each year. This year, he dressed up as a contestant on Wheel of Fortune.

“We watch it every night in our house with Anthony,” his mother, Deanna Alfano, told Inside Edition. “He loves hearing the alphabet, but he has a love for most game shows.”

The Alfanos fashioned the costume out of a PVC board, a foam wheel, and LED lights to light the costume in the dark.

Anthony has also dressed up as the Lincoln Memorial inside a snow globe, a horse jockey, and a hockey goalie.

“I think he deserves more, so that’s why we go all out with this,” Tony said, adding that he wanted to make his son feel special on Halloween.

The father added that the kids around him get excited about his unique Halloween costumes each year.

“He likes when kids and people get excited around him,” Tony said.

Other parents of kids with disabilities similar to Anthony’s have gotten creative with their children’s Halloween costumes. One San Diego-area parent retrofitted his son’s wheelchair to create a replica of the Ghostbusters vehicle.