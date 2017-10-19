AL Senate Poll: Roy Moore Has 11-Point Lead Over Dem Challenger Doug Jones

Just days after a Fox News poll showed the U.S. Senate race between Republican Roy Moore and Democrat Doug Jones tied, a new Raycom News Network poll released Thursday tells a different story.

The poll, conducted by Strategy Research, give Moore an 11-point advantage over Jones, his biggest lead yet.

According to Birmingham WBRC6’s Rick Journey, the poll shows a 51-40 percent split.

“The survey of 3,000 likely Alabama voters finds Moore receiving 51% support to 40% for Jones,” Journey wrote. “Nine percent remain undecided in the exclusive poll conducted on Monday.”

Early polls conducted days after Moore defeated Luther Strange in a GOP primary runoff had the contest at six and eight points. Strategy Research’s Jon Gray said Jones might have an even more substantial hurdle to overcome than this poll indicates.

“I think the challenge for the Jones campaign is bigger than what these numbers show,” Gray said to WBRC’s Journey. “Even if he were able to close the gap, how do you turn out Democrats in a state that hasn’t had a viable Democratic Party in almost a dozen years?”

The election to fill the seat formerly held by Jeff Sessions will be held on December 12.

