Chuck Schumer ‘Urging’ Dems to Avoid Gun Control as Budget Debate Begins

Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) is “urging” his Democrat colleagues to avoid gun control as debate over the budget begins.

In other words, despite ardent post-Vegas gun control pushes by members of his own party and relentless criticism of the GOP-led Congress’ refusal to pass more gun laws, Schumer is asking his colleagues to tone it down.

According to the Hill, Schumer is concerned about the outcome of 2018 elections and what pushing gun control might do to Democrats who are up for reelection. He said he is “urging” his caucus to limit its focus to four issues—none of which include gun control. He wants Democrats to “bash the GOP proposal to cut the tax rate for the highest income bracket, oppose tax increases on middle-class earners, fight proposed cuts to Medicare and Medicaid, and insist that tax reform not add to the deficit.”

Schumer said, “Those are the four issues we’d like to focus on instead of doing a long vote-a-rama on every other issue.”

Longtime gun controller Ladd Everitt is not happy with the direction Schumer is taking. Everitt said, “Democrats need to find courage and learn to speak to the issue. There’s a lot of anger in this movement about the response from Democrats right now. People think it’s totally inadequate.”

Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) said he will be drafting some type of gun control legislation but did not say whether he would hold the legislation—per Schumer’s plan—or push for a vote. Murphy said, “I’m drafting a variety of amendments. Some of them have to do with gun policy. I don’t know whether I will eventually call them.”

Murphy has voiced support for a ban on semiautomatic rifles in general, “assault weapons” in particular, a bump stock ban and the implementation of universal background checks during the last two weeks.

