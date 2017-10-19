Democratic Leader Embraces Corporate Amnesty Boosters

House Democrats are binding themselves tighter to the nation’s cheap-labor business community as they intensify their opposition President Donald Trump’s popular, wage-boosting immigration principles.

On Wednesday, the Democrat’s second-ranking leader, Rep. Steny Hoyer, tweeted out a list of corporate backers favoring the huge and expensive “Dream Act” amnesty;

Business leaders have a message for the GOP: bring the #DREAMAct to the Floor for a vote to #protectDREAMers: https://t.co/wXA6WyHEGb pic.twitter.com/86AsOsZiaP — Steny Hoyer (@WhipHoyer) October 18, 2017

The proposed amnesty does not include any safeguards for Americans, who worry that it will force down wages, drive up crime, spur more legal and illegal migration. The “Dream Act” amnesty would also drive up federal spending, and further stress schools and colleges, and it would help business-first legislators and business groups push for even more white-collar immigration to help cut salaries.

But the amnesty is popular among billionaire business leaders because they will gain economically from the extra supply of cheap labor and influx of welfare-aided customers, and will gain politically from another government endorsement of the nation’s cheap-labor economic strategy.

The Dream Act is being pushed by some GOP legislators and the Democratic leadership. It would offer fast-track citizenship to 3.3 million younger illegals in as little as three years and would impose a $115 billion cost in Obamacare bills during the first ten years. The bill would also allow the new citizens to win green cards for millions of their at-home relatives. The 3.3 million number includes the roughly 690,000 current beneficiaries of the expiring “DACA” amnesty.

In recent weeks, Democrats have intensified their opposition to Trump’s popular immigration principles and spotlighted their favoritism for illegal immigrants, whom they dub “dreamers.” On October 11, for example, Democratic Leader Rep. Nancy Pelosi described Trump principles as “trash” as she appeared alongside three illegal immigrants who accused the GOP leaders of supporting racist policies.

Hoyer’s new tweet linked two pages of corporate endorsements for the Democrats’ proposed amnesty.

Hundreds of CEOs and industry executives from companies including Adobe, Amazon, Airbnb, Fitbit, Etsy, Hyatt Hotels, Netflix, Salesforce, Starbucks, and Warby Parker sent a letter to Congressional leaders urging passage of the DREAM Act. From the letter: “With the rescission of the DACA program, it is urgent that Congress immediately pass the bipartisan Dream Act- or similar legislation – that gives Dreamers the permanent legislative solution they deserve.…. Further, without congressional action, our economy would lose $460.3 billion from the national GDP and $24.6 billion in Social Security and Medicare tax contributions.” …

Hoyer’s statement highlighted these endorsements for the proposed amnesty:

Randel K. Johnson, Senior Vice President of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce: “The U.S. Chamber of Commerce was disappointed when President Trump decided to terminate the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.… The only logical action here is for Congress and the president to work together and craft legislation that will provide some certainty to the DACA recipients that allows them to remain in the U.S. and continue on with their lives.” [Statement, 9/27/17] … Joshua Bolten, President and CEO of Business Roundtable: “Business Roundtable strongly opposes a termination of DACA without a viable replacement in place. We urge Congress and the President to work together to enact a legislative solution before this deadline expires. Failure to act would have a significant negative impact on businesses that rely on employees who are here and working lawfully.” [Statement, 9/5/17] … Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Facebook: “The decision to end DACA is not just wrong. It is particularly cruel to offer young people the American Dream, encourage them to come out of the shadows and trust our government, and then punish them for it…. It’s time for Congress to act to pass the bipartisan Dream Act or another legislative solution that gives Dreamers a pathway to citizenship.” [Facebook, 9/5/17] … Lloyd Blankfein, CEO of Goldman Sachs: “Immigration is a complex issue but I wouldn’t deport a kid who was brought here and only knows America. Congress must address.” [Tweet, 9/5/17] … Michael Bloomberg, CEO and Founder of Bloomberg: “Bloomberg is lucky to have Dreamers. They’re helping power our company & economy. Business leaders want a solution — Congress must lead.” [Tweet, 9/5/17] Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan: “America is and always has been a country of immigrants…. We should do everything in our power to continue to attract the best and brightest because they make us stronger as a people and as an economy. And, when people come here to learn, work hard and give back to their communities, we should allow them to stay in the United States.” [Statement, 9/5/17]

Four million Americans turn 18 each year and begin looking for good jobs in the free market.

But the federal government inflates the supply of new labor by annually accepting 1 million new legal immigrants, by providing almost 2 million work-permits to foreigners, by providing work-visas to roughly 500,000 temporary workers and doing little to block the employment of roughly 8 million illegal immigrants.

The Washington-imposed economic policy of mass-immigration floods the market with foreign labor, spikes profits and Wall Street values by cutting salaries for manual and skilled labor offered by blue-collar and white-collar employees. It also drives up real estate prices, widens wealth-gaps, reduces high-tech investment, increases state and local tax burdens, hurts kids’ schools and college education, pushes Americans away from high-tech careers, and sidelines at least 5 million marginalized Americans and their families, including many who are now struggling with opioid addictions.

The cheap-labor policy has also reduced investment and job creation in many interior states because the coastal cities have a surplus of imported labor. For example, almost 27 percent of zip codes in Missouri had fewer jobs or businesses in 2015 than in 2000, according to a new report by the Economic Innovation Group. In Kansas, almost 29 percent of zip codes had fewer jobs and businesses in 2015 compared to 2000, which was a two-decade period of massive cheap-labor immigration.

Americans tell pollsters that they strongly oppose amnesties and cheap-labor immigration, even as most Americans also want to favor legal immigrants, and many sympathize with illegals.

Because of the successful cheap-labor strategy, wages for men have remained flat since 1973, and a growing percentage of the nation’s annual income is shifting to investors and away from employees.