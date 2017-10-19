SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Donald Trump Blasts Media for Ignoring Russia Uranium Deal Story

putin clinton
MIKHAIL METZEL/AFP/Getty

by Charlie Spiering19 Oct 20170

President Donald Trump criticized the media on Thursday for ignoring the latest development about Hillary Clinton’s ties to a major uranium deal with Russia after receiving millions of dollars for the Clinton Foundation.

“Uranium deal to Russia, with Clinton help and Obama Administration knowledge, is the biggest story that Fake Media doesn’t want to follow!” Trump wrote on Twitter.

A new story from The Hill reported that the FBI had evidence in 2009 that the Russian deal was crooked, but the Obama administration approved it anyway in 2010.

The Senate Judiciary Committee has launched a corruption probe investigating the Obama administration’s approval of the Uranium One deal.

 

