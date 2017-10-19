Donald Trump Blasts Media for Ignoring Russia Uranium Deal Story

President Donald Trump criticized the media on Thursday for ignoring the latest development about Hillary Clinton’s ties to a major uranium deal with Russia after receiving millions of dollars for the Clinton Foundation.

“Uranium deal to Russia, with Clinton help and Obama Administration knowledge, is the biggest story that Fake Media doesn’t want to follow!” Trump wrote on Twitter.

advertisement

Uranium deal to Russia, with Clinton help and Obama Administration knowledge, is the biggest story that Fake Media doesn't want to follow! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 19, 2017

A new story from The Hill reported that the FBI had evidence in 2009 that the Russian deal was crooked, but the Obama administration approved it anyway in 2010.

The Senate Judiciary Committee has launched a corruption probe investigating the Obama administration’s approval of the Uranium One deal.