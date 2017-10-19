Donald Trump highlighted new developments in the story of Russian interests acquiring Uranium One, saying it was “one of the biggest stories of the decade.”

“I think that’s your real Russia story,” Trump replied when asked by Fox News reporter Fox Roberts about the new revelations.

Trump repeated that the current investigation of his campaign colluding with Russia was a “hoax” and that they should focus on Obama administration and Hillary Clinton’s ties to the crooked uranium deal.

“The problem is that the mainstream media does not want to cover that story because that affects people that they protect,” Trump said.

He said that it was a “disgrace” that Russia got 20 percent of America’s uranium and that the media would not investigate.

“Frankly, it’s a disgrace, and its a disgrace that the fake news won’t cover it,” he said.

Trump highlighted the story on Twitter on Thursday morning: