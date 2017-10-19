SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Trump: Russia Uranium One Story ‘One of the Biggest Stories of the Decade’

MIKHAIL METZEL/AFP/GettyImages

by Charlie Spiering19 Oct 20170

Donald Trump highlighted new developments in the story of Russian interests acquiring Uranium One, saying it was “one of the biggest stories of the decade.”

“I think that’s your real Russia story,” Trump replied when asked by Fox News reporter Fox Roberts about the new revelations.

Trump repeated that the current investigation of his campaign colluding with Russia was a “hoax” and that they should focus on Obama administration and Hillary Clinton’s ties to the crooked uranium deal.

“The problem is that the mainstream media does not want to cover that story because that affects people that they protect,” Trump said.

He said that it was a “disgrace” that Russia got 20 percent of America’s uranium and that the media would not investigate.

“Frankly, it’s a disgrace, and its a disgrace that the fake news won’t cover it,” he said.

Trump highlighted the story on Twitter on Thursday morning:

P.S. DO YOU WANT MORE ARTICLES
LIKE THIS ONE DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX?
SIGN UP FOR THE DAILY BREITBART NEWSLETTER.


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.

SIGN UP FOR THE OFFICIAL
BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

GET TODAY'S TOP NEWS DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

I don't want to get today's top news.

x