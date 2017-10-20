FreedomWorks Endorses Kevin Nicholson for U.S. Senate

Freedomworks for America endorsed Marine Corps combat veteran Kevin Nicholson on Wednesday, yet another major endorsement this week for Nicholson’s bid to replace Democrat Tammy Baldwin in the U.S. Senate.

The group’s President Adam Brandon said:

advertisement

In 2017, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has repeatedly embraced liberal “Republicans” we can’t count on like Susan Collins. With only 52 Republican senators, including several fake conservatives, we urgently need to increase the number of senators who keep their word. Kevin has indicated that he would oppose Mitch McConnell’s failed leadership.

“FreedomWorks for America is pleased to endorse Kevin Nicholson, who has served admirably, for the U.S. Senate seat currently occupied by an opponent of fiscal responsibility and conservative values, Tammy Baldwin,” Brandon said of Nicholson.

“Our campaign is uniting conservatives who know we need to take action,” Nicholson said in response to the endorsement. “We all want to end the futility and failure in Washington and enact conservative solutions.”

Brandon emphasized the importance of removing Democrats like Baldwin and putting “conservative fighters” like Nicholson in their place. He called this “essential to growing our economy, increasing the affordability of health care, and checking our federal government’s overspending.”

“Conservatives across Wisconsin know we need leaders in Washington who will take on the toughest fights and deliver results,” said Nicholson, who pledged to “take on the toughest fights and deliver results.”

Republican leaders in Congress have been slow to make progress on Trump Administration priorities like repeal of Obamacare and tax reform.

“I’ll fight for conservative values – repeal and replace Obamacare, rein in spending, overhaul the tax code and keep America safe,” pledged Nicholson.

Earlier this week, Nicholson received endorsements from the pro-Trump Great America PAC and Breitbart News executive chairman Stephen K. Bannon. His campaign has also received support from Wisconsin business and community leaders, conservative organizations and leaders, the Club for Growth PAC, Madison Project, and Ambassador John Bolton.

McClatchy’s Katie Glueck, citing a source close to Bannon, reported that Nicholson has communicated to Bannon that he would not support McConnell for Majority Leader. The Republican establishment has been piling up behind Wisconsin state Sen. Leah Vukmir in the primary election as opposed to Nicholson. Wisconsin was one of the states that flipped from blue to red for President Donald Trump in the 2016 presidential election.

Follow Michelle Moons on Twitter @MichelleDiana