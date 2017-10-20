High School Prohibits Senior, an Avid Hunter, from Holding Shotgun in Yearbook Photo

Bonnie Eagle High School in Standish, Maine, says senior Wade Gelinas cannot be holding a shotgun in his yearbook photo.

Gelinas wanted a photo of him with a shotgun because he comes from a family of hunters and says that hunting is his sport (rather than football, baseball, etc.)

According to WCSH, Principal Lori Napolitano indicated the decision to prohibit the photo is an reflection of the school’s Code of Conduct against weapons and/or clothing that depicts weapons. She said, “Drugs, alcohol, weapons, tobacco are not allowed at school, and you cannot wear clothing that has pictures of weapons on it. We just want to draw the line at weapons of any kind being in the picture and that way we’re not trying to pass judgment on which ones are promoting violence or which ones aren’t.”

Gelinas responded with a Facebook post showing the photo he wanted to use and explaining why he thinks the photo should be allowed:

Gelinas said he will submit another photo for the yearbook, a photo in which he is not holding the shotgun he uses to hunt. However, he hopes the school will change its policy for future students.