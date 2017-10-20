Nir-vanka: Ivanka Trump Went Through a ‘Punk Phase’ in the 1990s

President Trump’s daughter and senior adviser Ivanka Trump has revealed that she went through a “punk phase” in the 1990s, during which she dyed her hair blue for a short time and cried over the death of Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain.

“One day after school, I dyed my hair blue,” Trump wrote in her mother Ivana’s new memoir, Raising Trump, according to The Cut. “Mom wasn’t a fan of this decision. She took one look at me and immediately went out to the nearest drugstore to buy a $10 box of Nice ‘n Easy.”

advertisement

She added that her wardrobe consisted of “ripped corduroy jeans and flannel shirts.”

However, she says that when her mother returned with the hair dye, it turned her hair significantly lighter and she “never looked back.”

Perhaps to double down on her punk tastes, she notes her heartbreak at the suicide of Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain — although Nirvana is usually identified as a grunge, not a punk, band.

It wasn’t too long after this that Kurt Cobain, the singer, songwriter, and guitarist for Nirvana, committed suicide. It was a shock and I was distraught. Mom had no idea who Kurt Cobain was, and she sympathized only so much. After twenty-four hours of my crying inconsolably in my room, alone—major melodrama—Mom had to pull me out of there to go down to dinner.

Ivanka and husband Jared Kushner have established themselves as a key force in the Trump West Wing and have recently been hosting bipartisan dinners with top lawmakers on subjects such as tax reform and criminal justice reform.

It is not clear if Nirvana, or any punk bands, featured on the playlists at the dinners.

Adam Shaw is a Breitbart News politics reporter based in New York. Follow Adam on Twitter: @AdamShawNY