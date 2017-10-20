Planned Parenthood Defends Rep. Wilson: Trump Administration Has ‘Pattern of Attacking Black Women’

Planned Parenthood is defending Rep. Frederica Wilson’s (D-FL) claim that White House Chief of Staff John Kelly’s use of the term “empty barrel” is racist.

This is part of a pattern of Trump admin attacking & undermining Black women. It’s despicable. We stand with @RepWilson & all Black women. https://t.co/5C3YYtpkLK — Planned Parenthood (@PPact) October 19, 2017

“This is part of a pattern of Trump admin attacking & undermining Black women,” Planned Parenthood tweeted. “It’s despicable. We stand with @RepWilson & all Black women.”

Planned Parenthood, however, was founded by eugenicist Margaret Sanger, whose bust an organization of black pastors has tried to have removed from the Smithsonian Institution’s National Portrait Gallery. The abortion giant also presents its highest honor – the Margaret Sanger Award – to individuals who promote abortion rights, such as House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and failed 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, who said unborn babies have no constitutional rights.

Bishop E.W. Jackson of Ministers Taking a Stand told Breitbart News in 2015 Sanger’s “motivation was stopping people whom she considered ‘defective’ from having what she would call ‘defective children.’”

“She thought that black people needed to be stopped from propagating and growing their population, and other people she called ‘feeble-minded,’” Jackson explained. “And the analogy I drew is that’s like saying, ‘Hitler might have been controversial, but at least he helped population control.’”

Sanger’s organization – which now rakes in more than $500 million in taxpayer funding annually – grew to perform over 300,000 abortions per year in the United States. According to the 2010 census, 79 percent of Planned Parenthood’s surgical abortion facilities are located within walking distance of black or Hispanic neighborhoods.

Some 59 million abortions have been performed in the country since the Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade decision in 1973, nearly 18 million of them on black babies. As Breitbart News has reported, the pro-abortion rights Alan Guttmacher Institute also provided data showing that about 30 percent of all abortions in the U.S. are performed on black women, with another 25 percent performed on Hispanic women.

Perhaps the most stirring statistic comes from New York City, where more black babies are aborted than are born.

On Thursday, Kelly lectured Wilson for eavesdropping on and politicizing President Donald Trump’s phone call to the widow of a soldier slain in Niger.

“It stuns me that a member of Congress would have listened in on the conversation – absolutely stuns me,” Kelly said, “And I thought at least that was sacred.”

Kelly referred to Wilson as an “empty barrel” – among others who are “making the most noise.”

Wilson said Kelly’s use of the term “empty barrel” was racist – though she had to look it up in a dictionary:

“I think that’s a racist term too. I’m thinking about that when — we looked it up in the dictionary because I had never heard of an empty barrel and I don’t like to be dragged into something like that,” she said.