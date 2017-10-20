Sarah Sanders to Senators on John Cornyn’s Obstruction: Do Your Jobs, Confirm Nominees

WASHINGTON, DC — At Friday’s White House press briefing, Press Secretary Sarah Sanders urged the U.S. Senate to do their jobs and confirm nominees following news that Sen. John Cornyn is obstructing a confirmation.

Sanders was asked if the White House was surprised or disappointed with Sen. John Cornyn’s obstruction of an Office of Management and Budget nominee.

“This administration has already faced unprecedented obstruction of its nominees, and further delays only hurt the American people,” she told reporters. “And we hope they’ll get on board and make that process move further along.”

Texas Senator Cornyn is blocking the confirmation of Russ Vought to serve under OMB Director Mick Mulvaney, according to Axios. The report stated that the confirmation is a priority. Cornyn is said to be blocking the confirmation for the purpose of forcing the approval of more Hurricane Harvey relief funds.

Sanders said that the Trump administration “welcomes a conversation with all members of Congress about the next disaster relief request, which we expect to come in the coming weeks.”

She added, “While we work with Congress on that next request, we urge the Senate to keep doing their jobs by confirming qualified nominees to crucial positions inside our government.”

