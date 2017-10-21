Donald Trump: Without Social Media, I Might Not Be President

President Donald Trump praised social media as a necessary part of his presidency, pointing out that he probably wouldn’t be in office without it.

“I doubt I would be here if it weren’t for social media to be honest with you because there is a fake media out there, I get treated very unfairly by the media,” Trump said.

advertisement

Trump made his remarks in an interview with Maria Bartiromo of Fox News.

He pointed out the value of being able to send a message on Twitter and have it appear on news programs shortly after sending it.

“See, I don’t call it tweets,” he continued. “Tweeting is like a typewriter when I put it out, you put it immediately on your show.”

He admitted that he had friends that urged him not to use Twitter but that he felt that it was essential to his presidency.

The president boasted of a “tremendous platform” on social media — which he said included at least 125 million followers.

“When somebody says something about me, I am able to go bing, bing, bing, and I take care of it,” he said, describing his use of Twitter. “The other way, I would never get the word out.”