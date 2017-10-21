Florida Teacher Arrested for Alleged Sex Romp with 15-Year-Old Female Student

Authorities arrested a Florida teacher Thursday for allegedly having a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old student.

The Daily Mail reported that Jaclyn Truman, 30, was charged with committing lewd and lascivious acts with a minor between 12-16 years old, while she worked as a substitute teacher at Hagerty High School.

The alleged victim told police this month about the an illicit relationship that took place last year between her and Truman.

She told authorities that Truman made sexual contact with her five to ten times, between March and May 2016, at the school.

Truman most recently worked at Lake Howell High School as a sign language teacher, but worked at Hagerty High School at the time of the alleged sex acts.

Truman resigned from her job at Lake Howell High School Thursday and turned herself in to the authorities later in the day, the Orlando Sentinel reported.

Police booked Truman into the John E. Polk Correctional facility and set her bond at $40,000.

Investigators say they are looking to see if there are other victims who may have been involved.

Seminole County Public Schools spokesperson Michael Lawrence said the school district ran a background check on Truman when they first hired her in 2005 and nothing came up.

Truman began her career in the Seminole County Public Schools District in 2005 as an instructional assistant at Lyman High School, before becoming a full-time teacher at the school in 2008. She worked there until 2013 and returned to the school district two years later as a substitute teacher.

Other Florida teachers have also been busted for having alleged sexual relationships with their underage students. In May, police arrested a Chemistry teacher for allegedly having sex with a 17-year-old student in a car.