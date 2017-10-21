Teacher Fired for Throwing X-Rated Classroom Party Featuring Dildos

A Florida teacher was fired after she reportedly threw an X-rated classroom party for students of young as 11-years-old featuring dildos, lollipop vaginas, and penis candles.

The New York Post reports that parents of the Mater Lakes Academy, a school for grades six through 12 in Hialeah, became outraged after a dance teacher reportedly threw a party for a former student after school on Wednesday that included favors in the shape of phallic symbols.

“In the videos, we see how they were preparing for the surprise party. And as the boy walked in, they surprised him with a hat that had a penis attached to the top and a string to be able to pull it so it can get erected,” said an outraged mother, who did not reveal her identity to WSVN.

She added that she was angry because she never taught her daughter those things and that her daughter had been disturbed by the party.

“She couldn’t sleep last night,” she said. “She woke up crying. It hurts that she’s being taught this at the school where I trust she’s gonna be taken care of.”

Mater Lakes Academy officials confirmed that they fired the dance teacher who hosted the party. The school declined to release her identity.

“The number one priority is the safety and well-being of our students and faculty,” the school told WSVN. “Once we became aware of the situation, we addressed it immediately and have taken the appropriate measures and the individual has been dismissed.”

Police also launched an investigation into the party.

Other education professionals have also been fired for using adult toys around children. Two Arizona daycare workers lost their jobs after playing with dildos in front of the children under their care this month.