Donald Trump Previews Release of Classified JFK Files

President Donald Trump announced on Twitter that he will release the classified CIA files on the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.

“Subject to the receipt of further information, I will be allowing, as President, the long blocked and classified JFK FILES to be opened,” he wrote on Twitter:

Trump contradicted reports that he would block the release of the information after several agencies expressed concern about its details.

The documents are scheduled for release on October 26.