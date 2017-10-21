SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Donald Trump Previews Release of Classified JFK Files

FILE - In this April 30, 1963 file photo, President John F. Kennedy listens while Grand Duchess Charlotte of Luxembourg speaks outside the White House in Washington. The National Archives has until Oct. 26, 2017, to disclose the remaining files related to Kennedy's Nov. 22, 1963 assassination, unless President Donald Trump intervenes. (AP Photo/William J. Smith, File)
AP Photo/William J. Smith, File

by Charlie Spiering21 Oct 20170

President Donald Trump announced on Twitter that he will release the classified CIA files on the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.

“Subject to the receipt of further information, I will be allowing, as President, the long blocked and classified JFK FILES to be opened,” he wrote on Twitter:

Trump contradicted reports that he would block the release of the information after several agencies expressed concern about its details.

The documents are scheduled for release on October 26.

