Donald Trump Urges ‘Fake News’ to Keep Talking About ‘Wacky’ Frederica Wilson

President Donald Trump continued to fuel the fight between his administration and Rep. Frederica Wilson, urging the news media to keep reporting on the controversy.
“I hope the Fake News Media keeps talking about Wacky Congresswoman Wilson in that she, as a representative, is killing the Democrat Party!” Trump wrote on Twitter:
I hope the Fake News Media keeps talking about Wacky Congresswoman Wilson in that she, as a representative, is killing the Democrat Party!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 21, 2017
Trump appeared disappointed that the news media were not covering a budget that passed in the Senate:
Budget that just passed is a really big deal, especially in terms of what will be the biggest tax cut in U.S. history – MSM barely covered!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 21, 2017
