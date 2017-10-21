SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Donald Trump Urges ‘Fake News’ to Keep Talking About ‘Wacky’ Frederica Wilson

Trump and Rep. Frederica Wilson collage
AP

by Charlie Spiering21 Oct 20170

President Donald Trump continued to fuel the fight between his administration and Rep. Frederica Wilson, urging the news media to keep reporting on the controversy.

“I hope the Fake News Media keeps talking about Wacky Congresswoman Wilson in that she, as a representative, is killing the Democrat Party!” Trump wrote on Twitter:

Trump appeared disappointed that the news media were not covering a budget that passed in the Senate:

