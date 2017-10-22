RNC Beats DNC in September Fundraising by $6 Million

The Republican National Committee (RNC) beat the Democratic National Committee (DNC) in fundraising by $6 million in September, federal filings show.

The RNC hauled in $10 million in September while their Democratic counterparts, the DNC, raked in $4 million, according to Federal Election Commission filings that showed September’s fundraising totals.

FEC data showed that the RNC had $44 million in their coffers while the DNC had only $7 million on hand.

The Republicans have significantly outpaced the Democrats in fundraising since the beginning of 2017. Fundraising for the RNC went up from August, when they whipped up $7.3 million while the DNC took in $4.35 million, according to the FEC.

In July, the RNC won the fundraising battle by more than $6 million. The fundraising gap between the two committees is so large that the RNC has raised double of what the DNC has come up with over the past year. Republicans raised $104 million in 2017 while the DNC has only $51 million.

DNC Chair Tom Perez, who took the helm of the party in February, has faced disappointing results as the party continues to struggle with finding a direction following Hillary Clinton’s 2016 loss to President Trump.

Perez promised to double the DNC’s budget from $50 million to $100 million in 2017. When his plans fell short, he blamed Citizens United for the Democratic Party’s lackluster fundraising numbers and said that the party could turn things around if they continued to narrow the margins of their losses.

Democrats have been struggling to raise more cash as many donors are not writing checks like they used to, and political operatives on the ground worry that this fundraising lag will hurt Democrats’ chances at a victory in 2020.