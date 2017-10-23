SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Donald Trump Challenges Widow of Slain Soldier in Niger After She Criticizes Phone Call

23 Oct 2017

President Donald Trump insisted that he did not hesitate or stumble during a phone conversation with Myeshia Johnson — the widow of Sgt. La David Johnson, who was killed during a military mission in Niger.

Johnson told ABC’s George Stephanopoulos that Trump was “stumbling” as he spoke her husband’s name.

“The only way he remembered my husband’s name is because he told me he had my husband’s report in front of him and that’s when he actually said La David,” she said. “I heard him stumblin’ on trying to remember my husband’s name and that’s what hurt me the most.”

Trump disputed her characterization of his phone call on Twitter.

“I had a very respectful conversation with the widow of Sgt. La David Johnson, and spoke his name from beginning, without hesitation!” he wrote.

