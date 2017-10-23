Donald Trump Rips ‘Weak Leadership’ by NFL on Anthem Protests Under Roger Goodell

President Donald Trump criticized the NFL as athletes continued to protest during the national anthem.

“Two dozen NFL players continue to kneel during the National Anthem, showing total disrespect to our Flag & Country,” Trump wrote. “No leadership in NFL!”

Associated Press reporters counted 22 players protesting during NFL games on Sunday.

Trump’s criticism comes as ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that NFL commissioner Roger Goodell’s contract extension has been delayed amidst the ongoing anthem crisis.

NFL meetings to address the anthem protests have not resulted in a decision to penalize players who take a knee or sit during the national anthem.

“The NFL has decided that it will not force players to stand for the playing of our National Anthem,” Trump wrote on Thursday. “Total disrespect for our great country!”