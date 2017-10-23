SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Report: Lobbyist Tony Podesta Now Part of Robert Mueller’s Investigation

tony podesta
Rebecca D'Angelo / The Washington Post/Getty

by Charlie Spiering23 Oct 20170

A new report from NBC News reveals that mega-lobbyist Tony Podesta is now part of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation.

Sources say that Mueller’s investigation “has now morphed into a criminal inquiry” about whether the Podesta Group violated the Foreign Agents Registration Act by working with Ukraine to advance the country’s political interests.

The Podesta Group filed a FARA registration retroactively after reports revealed that they received payments from a think tank funded by a foreign government.

Tony Podesta is the brother of John Podesta, Hillary Clinton’s former presidential campaign chairman. The two brothers have spent decades successfully leveraged each other’s ties to create more power, wealth and influence for themselves and their causes.

A spokesperson from the lobbying behemoth tells NBC that the Podesta Group is cooperating with the investigation.

