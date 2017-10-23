Watch: Steve Bannon Discusses Qatar, Iran, and the Muslim Brotherhood

Breitbart News Executive Chairman and former White House Chief Strategist Stephen K. Bannon will give a speech on countering violent extremism at a Hudson Institute counterterrorism conference in Washington, DC, Monday.
Bannon’s address is set to begin at 4:30 pm eastern. The event can be watched live here (a stream will appear below as Bannon takes the stage) or on Breitbart News’ Facebook page.
