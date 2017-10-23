SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Watch: Steve Bannon Discusses Qatar, Iran, and the Muslim Brotherhood

AP Photo
The Associated Press

23 Oct 2017

Breitbart News Executive Chairman and former White House Chief Strategist Stephen K. Bannon will give a speech on countering violent extremism at a Hudson Institute counterterrorism conference in Washington, DC, Monday.

Bannon’s address is set to begin at 4:30 pm eastern. The event can be watched live here (a stream will appear below as Bannon takes the stage) or on Breitbart News’ Facebook page.

