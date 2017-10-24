Exclusive — Judge Roy Moore Celebrates Swamp Newspaper Washington Post Endorsing Democrat Doug Jones in Alabama

The newspaper of record for the swamp in Washington, D.C., endorsed Democrat Doug Jones for the U.S. Senate in Alabama, but it’s conservative Judge Roy Moore—a soon-to-be ally of President Donald Trump who wants to help him drain the swamp in Washington—who is celebrating.

“Washington Post gave us an assist last night,” Drew Messer, a senior adviser to Moore’s campaign, told Breitbart News exclusively. “If they think endorsing Doug Jones will influence Alabamians to support his radical left wing agenda, then they don’t understand Alabama. Just like the primary, Alabama will decide this election. Not Washington.”

Messer’s comment to Breitbart News comes after the Post went out of its way to, in an editorial board leftist screed, praise Jones and back him for the U.S. Senate instead of Moore. Moore battled Washington, D.C., interests throughout the GOP primary and runoff until his historic victory over appointed incumbent Sen. Luther Strange (R-AL) on Sept. 26, and now appears to be lining up against the swamp again as Washington, D.C., seeks to dictate to Alabama who to send to the U.S. Senate rather than the other way around.

Under a headline saying “Roy Moore is unfit to serve,” the Washington Post’s editorial board wholeheartedly endorsed Jones. the newspaper wrote.:

ALABAMA VOTERS will pick a new senator in December, and their choice is between one of the most divisive, counterproductive figures in U.S. politics and a well-qualified, even-tempered former prosecutor. In other words, there is no choice. Former judge Roy Moore (R) is unfit to serve. Former prosecutor Doug Jones (D) would be a credit to the state. It is cliche to say that Mr. Moore’s strange rise has been fueled by anti-Washington anger. Yet electing Mr. Moore would be a sure way to worsen Washington’s problems. His unapologetic extremism would pour gasoline on the already raging fire of partisanship and dysfunction.

The paper goes on to bash Moore, before heaping praise on Jones. The Post writes, seeking to sway voters over to the other side from the GOP

Some Republicans may be tempted to overlook these shortcomings in deference to Mr. Moore’s party label. In this instance they should evaluate his opponent, Mr. Jones, with an open mind. Mr. Jones has not shied from Democratic policy positions, but he has run a high-minded campaign, avoided inflaming voters with divisive social issues and insisted that both sides should cooperate. He is distinguished in character and temperament. A former federal prosecutor, he boasts a record that should appeal to those seeking a leader devoted to the rule of law who will put the country first. Alabamians should reject the radical lawbreaker Mr. Moore and send Mr. Jones, a smart, experienced pragmatist, to Washington.

Despite the false praise of Jones as a moderate, Messer—Moore’s senior adviser—noted that Jones is anything but.

“Doug Jones is a liberal trial attorney and a staunch supporter of every liberal policy the Democrats have dreamed up,” Messer told Breitbart News. “He’s an unapologetic supporter of Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton. He wants to allow abortions up until the moment of birth. He wouldn’t change a thing about Obamacare and refuses to address our national debt. He believes people should protest the flag if they so desire and is embarrassed about being from Alabama.”

On the other hand Moore, Messer noted, is an accomplished conservative.

“Judge Moore is a West Point graduate, Vietnam Veteran, Supreme Court Chief Justice and a Constitutional conservative,” Messer told Breitbart News. “He is pro life, pro family, pro tax reform and pro military. He wants to build the wall, secure our borders, protect our gun rights and fight activist judges. He is committed to finally fixing our national debt and doing whatever it takes to bring more jobs to Alabama. Is it really that much of a choice when you view the Judge next to Doug?”

All of this, of course, comes on the heels of Jones being exposed as a hard-left Democrat with deep ties to leftist billionaire George Soros–and insulting the voters of Alabama by saying he thinks it is an “embarrassment” to be from Alabama. In other words, Jones is backed by the Washington swamp who insult Alabamians while Moore is the anti-Washington candidate backed by Alabama. No wonder why Moore is up double digits in two recent polls, both of which show him towering over Jones by 11 points.