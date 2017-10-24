Exclusive: Senator Roger Wicker Doubles Down in Criticism of Colleague Bob Corker

Senator Roger Wicker (R-MS) doubled down in his criticism of reckless comments made by his Senate colleague, Senator Bob Corker (R-TN), who renewed his attacks on President Trump Tuesday morning.

“As I said on CNN this morning, Sen. Corker’s comments are not helpful at all. We need to get busy accomplishing the task at hand – working for the American people, cutting taxes, and passing the President’s agenda,” Wicker said in a quote provided to Breitbart News by his spokesperson.

Wicker did not directly answer the two more focused questions about Senator Corker and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) posed to him by Breitbart News:

1. Is Senator Majority Leader McConnell doing enough to rein Senator Corker in from making these very destructive comments undermining President Trump and his agenda? 2. Do you support a call to convene a meeting of the Senate Republican Conference for the purpose of voting on removing Senator Corker as chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee?

Wicker’s spokesperson, however, did include this tweet from political analyst Stuart Rosenberg in reply to those questions:

Corke’s comments put pressure on his Senate colleagues to take a stand on Trump. On CNN, earlier, Wicker sided with Trump. — Stuart Rothenberg (@StuPolitics) October 24, 2017

Senator Corker began his day Tuesday with a series of attacks on President Trump delivered on NBC’s Today Show.

“When you have the kind of issue we’re dealing with in North Korea where we have a very unstable leader there, when you send out tweets into the region to raise tensions, when you kneecap your Secretary of State whose diplomacy you have to depend upon, when you kneecap that effort, you really move our country into a binary choice which could lead to a world war,” Corker said.

Corker followed these attacks on the President on CNN, where he said “The debasement of our nation is what he’ll [President Trump] be remembered most for.”

Around the same time, President Trump blasted Corker on Twitter for opposing tax reform, saying that Corker “couldn’t get elected dog catcher in Tennessee.”

Appearing on CNN shortly after Corker’s comments, Wicker was asked about Senator Corker, “who called the president an utterly untruthful president,” the host said.

“Is President Trump a liar, senator?” Wicker was asked.

“I don’t think these comments by Senator Corker are helpful at all,” Wicker responded, adding:

The other thing he said this morning is that the lunch and meeting was going to be nothing more than a photo-op. I expect it to be substantive. We had a good victory last week and we are likely to have a very positive step over in the House. They will pass the budget the Senate already passed. I view it as a coming together in terms of plans to actually fill in the details and get the tax cut actually passed by both houses and sent to the president’s desk.

“I would take issue with Senator Corker in that respect also. This should be a lot more than a photo-op today,” Wicker concluded.