HIV-Positive Teacher’s Aide Faces More Charges for Allegedly Sexually Abusing 42 Students

A former Maryland teacher’s aide and track coach who allegedly sexually abused students while HIV-positive is facing additional charges as of Friday.

Carlos Deangelo Bell, 30, of Waldorf, is now accused of sexually assaulting 42 victims after officials originally identified 24 victims in July, Fox News reported.

The Charles County District Attorney’s Office announced in a statement Monday that a grand jury indicted Bell on 206 counts.

“The ages of the alleged victims at the time the offenses were committed range from 11 years old to 17 years old,” the state attorney’s office said.

Officials say that of the 42 victims they have identified 28 and are still looking to identify 14 of them.

Police say the former teacher’s aide is accused of sexually abusing his juvenile victims at Benjamin Stoddert Middle School and at his home between May 2015 and June 2017.

Bell allegedly sexually assaulted students without using protection, according to the state attorney’s office, adding that they had not found that any of the victims tested positive for HIV.

Police began investigating Bell after a parent notified them of sexually charged “suspicious text messages” between Bell and a student on a child’s phone.

Bell was removed from his jobs at La Plata High School and his coaching job December 22 when authorities launched the investigation.

Although police searched Bell’s work computer and did not find anything, they found child pornography on his home computer and several other personal devices.

The state attorney’s office notes that Bell faces a laundry list of charges, many of them felonies, including 22 counts of sexual abuse of a minor, 19 counts of second-degree sex offense, and seven counts of third-degree sex offense. He also faces 97 counts of child pornography, among other charges.

If convicted, Bell faces a life sentence behind bars. He is being held without bond and is due back in court on January 8.