HuffPo: Bannon Storms the Desert

Nick Wing writes at the Huffington Post:
Now that Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.) is no longer seeking re-election in 2018, the Arizona Senate race is about to get very interesting. When the primaries wrap up next August, we could see the first openly bisexual member of Congress facing off against a woman who has been called an unhinged conspiracy theorist by members of her own party.
Flake’s exit means former state Sen. Kelli Ward, the anointed candidate of the anti-establishment right, is now the most high-profile Republican in the race. Breitbart chairman and former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon has endorsed her, as have conservative commentators Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham.
Bannon recently referred to Ward as a “whirlwind” at a campaign rally he hosted, but that is not her most well-known nickname. The Senate Leadership Fund, a GOP-aligned super PAC, released a campaign ad earlier this year that reprised an attack branding her as “chemtrail Kelli Ward.” The spot was referencing a town hall Ward hosted in 2014, during which she fielded a number of questions about a conspiracy theory saying government- or corporate-controlled aircraft regularly disperse mind-controlling pollutants into the atmosphere.
Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.