Intruder ‘Learning to Walk Again’ After Woman Shot Him in the Neck in Self-Defense

Deondre Branch is “learning to walk again” after 54-year-old Connie Wells shot him in the neck in self-defense on September 18.

The incident occurred in Knightsdale, North Carolina.

On October 1 Breitbart News ran a story on the intrusion which included ABC 11’s tweet containing surveillance video showing Branch enter through the office door.

NEW DETAILS: Knightdale accountant shot and wounded a shoplifting suspect when he busted through her locked office door on 9/18. pic.twitter.com/Ixggm8huUy — Joel Brown (@JoelBrownABC11) September 29, 2017

Branch allegedly entered the office in an effort to escape police who were pursuing him over suspicions that he had shoplifted at a nearby Walmart.

Attorney Damon Chetson recounted what happened once Branch entered the office: “[Connie Wells] screams at him to stop… he fails to stop and ignores her screams, he’s now within 10 feet of her … She’s a concealed carry permit holder. She fires a single shot at him, he falls, and she starts screaming for police.”

One of Branch’s vertebrae was shattered by the single bullet and his family argued that Wells’ actions were excessive; that she had options other than shooting him. But on Monday, October 23, Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman ruled that Wells acted in self-defense.

According to The News & Observer, Freeman said, “Based on the thorough and professional investigation conducted by the Knightdale Police Department, it has been determined that Mr. Branch was engaging in the offense of breaking and entering, and that Mrs. Wells reasonably believed her life to be in danger and therefore was justified in using force in self-defense. Therefore this matter has been closed with no criminal charges for the use of that force.”

Family members indicate Branch is currently “learning to walk again.”

Wells shot Branch with a revolver.

